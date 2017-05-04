DIS schools look toward K-12 education model

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

CSD 13 Board members, along with Union 76 Superintendent Chris Elkington and members of the community, have been discussing the 2017-18 school budget for close to a month, with a potential vote by the board to take place this Thursday. The underlying conversation through it all, though, has been to shift the education model in the district from a K-8 and high school model to a more encompassing K-12 model.



Under the model, the educational community would need to decide, among other things, whether the students would stay in two separate schools or merge into one. With the Deer Isle-Stonington Elementary School being the newer school, Elkington said that building would be the logical one to consider when thinking about ways of expanding and adapting to one collective student body.



“There are several advantages to this model,” said Elkington. “Some of the best schools I’ve seen or worked in are K-12 schools.”



One of the biggest advantages with the K-12 model is that teachers would interact with the students at all grade levels, minimizing what Elkington calls gaps in the transition when going from elementary to middle to high school levels. With the K-12 model, the teachers would be able to collaborate better with each other on how best to serve the students, as they would all have a sense of what the potential issues might be, according to Elkington.



Another advantage is that with the sense of operating as one student population, administrative needs would lessen, which would save money in administrative funds and allow for that money to be spent elsewhere, including in regular education.



“If we did it this way, especially if we were to move into one building, we would save a good amount of money,” said Elkington. “We wouldn’t need the amount of secretaries, janitorial staff, that we have now. It would also cut down on building costs, as we would only be paying for one building instead of two.”



While the K-12 model has its advantages, Elkington also pointed out that it does have its challenges.



“We’re talking about getting two staffs to become one, and we would definitely want the staffs’ input on what that would look like,” said Elkington. “We’d also be looking at different certifications for teachers so that they would be equipped for teaching within this model.”



Despite the challenges, Elkington is confident this model is how the district should start to operate moving forward.



“I think we really need to start thinking in the K-12 mentality. I think with our numbers and the way things seem to be progressing, this is really how we need to move. It won’t happen overnight, and it certainly won’t happen by the fall of this year, but I think we need to start looking at the fall of 2018 or 2019. This is the direction we need to move in,” said Elkington.

