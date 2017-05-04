BHBT invests in community volunteers

News Feature

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust invests in Hancock County communities in many ways but at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital its support touches the lives of each patient that walks through the doors. For six years, the bank has supported the volunteer program at the hospital, providing funding for meals, uniforms, and supplies.



“Every person who comes into the hospital is impacted by our volunteers—from the person greeting you at the door to give you directions, to the delivery of supplies in nearly every department, all the way to the clean table tops in the cafeteria. Our volunteers help in big and little ways every day,” April Bellatty, director of volunteer services, said in a news release.



Hospital volunteer programs are vital to a hospital’s mission but also help connect the community and hospital. Maine Coast Memorial Hospital’s volunteers build friendships with one another, staff, and patients. Research indicates that people who volunteer in their communities are healthier, happier, and live longer. To volunteer at MCMH, call 664-5337 and ask to speak with the director of volunteer services.

