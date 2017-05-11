Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Castine
Originally published in Castine Patriot, May 11, 2017
Maine Maritime Academy graduates 294
‘Mariner family’ lives on

by Monique Labbe

As 294 students waited to receive their diplomas, Maine Maritime Academy president Bill Brennan told the graduates that as their time as students came to a close, their time as Mariners was only just beginning.

“You are a Mariner long after you leave this campus,” said Brennan while addressing the graduates at Commencement on May 6. “When you came to this institution you became a part of the Maine Maritime Academy family, and you will remain a part of that family years after today.”

Seven area students were part of the Mariner family graduating on Saturday: Steven Bell and Stephen Ashcroft of Blue Hill, Jillian Paine, Elisha Reed and Paul Ferreira of Castine, Sarah Burgess of Deer Isle and Andrew McGonagle of Sedgwick.

Brennan also talked about the importance of “getting into the action” after leaving the security of the academy’s campus.

“I want you to act. Get off the bench and get in the game,” said Brennan. “Only those who act make a difference. That is my greatest wish for you, to be a part of the action.”

U.S. Senator Susan Collins (R-Maine) was the commencement speaker, a role she played 10 years ago during the academy’s 2007 graduation.

Collins and Brennan formed a friendship while working in Washington D.C. several years ago, long before Brennan took over as president of the academy. While introducing her, Brennan joked with the congresswoman, stating that she went on to serve several years as a senator, while he went on to become president.


GALLERY — Graduating the MMA class of 2017
Let the celebration begin

After three cheers, the graduates throw their caps into the air.

Photo by Monique Labbe
Countdown to diplomas

Several graduates anxiously await their diplomas at the beginning of graduation.

Photo by Monique Labbe
The originals

William Brennan Sr. and Richard Spears, members of the first Maine Maritime Academy graduating class in 1943, share memories of their time at the academy.

Photo by Monique Labbe
A candid moment

President Bill Brennan, left, and Senator Susan Collins share a candid moment before the start of graduation.

Photo by Monique Labbe
