Surry votes down digital sign

News Feature

Voters line up to cast their vote on funding education beyond state requirement.

by Anne Berleant

Five minutes before the start of the annual town meeting at Surry Elementary School on April 24, principal Fred Cole started setting up more folding chairs, eying the line of people still waiting to sign in.



The strong turnout could be traced back to a proposed digital town sign to replace the wooden and glass one at Memorial Park, he noted. A debate that began within 10 minutes of moderator Tony Beardsley reading the first article lasted well over half an hour. The article in question involved a request for $262,210 for town administration, including $20,000 for the sign.



“There’s nothing in the warrant [article] that mentions signs,” one voter said. “How do we get it off the warrant?”



Selectmen said the proposal had been publicly discussed leading up to town meeting, and cited the disrepair of the current sign and the difficulty it posed in changing messages, especially in winter. A digital, electronic sign, programmable from the town office, would allow messages to be changed in seconds.



“We’re looking for a better way to communicate with the town,” Selectman Steve Bemiss said.



But citizens spoke to the lack of prior community discussion, whether digital LED lights would distract drivers and whether the design was out of character for Surry.



“There’s been a tendency to assume the town already wants things a certain way, and I think that’s why we’re having this problem now,” Riva O’Rourke said.



A majority vote amended the article by $20,000 less than requested, despite some voters advising approval and the formation of a committee to address the issues.



“If we take it out, we lose everything,” Moira O’Neill said. “We need a new sign.”



However, the amended article passed by a wide majority, lowering the municipal budget to a total of $1,051,075.



Voters approved education articles totaling $2.54 million, after Cole and Superintendent Mark Hurvitt explained why an increase in enrollment—from 81 students in 2010 to 122 students this year—led to requests for increasing pre-K from three days to four, art from two days to three, Spanish from one day to two, increasing middle school math classes and adding one hour a day for the assistant cook.



“A lot of these things were scaled down when we had 81 students,” Hurvitt said. “Now the school has grown.”



The added costs were balanced by decreases of $72,000 in special education and $72,000 in secondary education costs. A motion to reduce the regular instruction request of $1,392,609 by $40,000 drew only a handful of votes, and the ballot vote to fund the budget above the state requirement passed 80-5—but only after Alan Wittenberg questioned the specific sum of $105,278.66 requested for student transportation.



“How do these odd pennies get in the budget? Are they really significant?” he asked.



Road maintenance, snow removal and the fire department were also all funded as requested.



“Thank you,” shouted one volunteer firefighter seated high in the bleachers, after unanimous approval of $51,625 to fund the department.



Voters also approved all nonprofit requests, and, after much explanation, the $21,460 request for Old School House expenditures, taken from a reserve account that is funded through donations to the 501(c)(3) nonprofit created to restore the Old Village Schoolhouse.



The final article, regarding renewing alewife fishing rights, was also approved, with a round of applause for treasurer Tom Welgoss for his contribution to restoring the alewife run in Surry.



Two-vote margin sparks re-count



A three-way race for two open school board seats has led to a recount, after candidate Mary Beth Mitchell narrowly won a seat over incumbent and chairman Marlene Tallent. The recount will be performed on Thursday, April 27, 4:30 p.m. at the town office and is open to the public. Results will be posted on Monday, May 1, at surry.govoffice.com.



School board, three-year term:

Joan Welgoss:116

Mary Beth Mitchell: 96

Marlene Tallent: 94



Selectman, three-year term:

Steven Bemiss: 128



Assessor, three-year term:

Steve Bemiss: 137



General Assistance Administrator:

Steve Bemiss: 135

