Approval given for lobster buying station

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Deer Isle planning board unanimously approved a request from Sea Salt Properties owner Matt Cousins of Blue Hill to use property located at 202 Little Deer Isle Road as a lobster buying station during its monthly meeting on April 20.



“To facilitate the proposed buying station, we will be using a seasonal dock system, which we have already been approved for,” noted Cousins in his request letter. The approval for the seasonal dock system was given by the planning board during last month’s meeting.



The project will not consist of any permanent structures, according to Cousins. The fishermen will unload their lobster at the dock, and Cousins will then transport them via a small box truck to the distributor. No excavation will be needed to get on and off the property, as there is already an existing road.



Cousins said he anticipates he will get lobsters from about 20 boats a day, from fishermen in Burnt Cove, Benjamin River, and other areas along Deer Isle.



The projected hours of operation will be from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Cousins said he expects to hire a crew of “about one to three people.”



The board briefly discussed a tentatively scheduled July informational meeting for a marijuana moratorium, with a special town meeting to follow. Planning board chairman Jeremy Stewart noted that other towns in the area have been discussing the issue and that it is something the selectmen in Deer Isle have asked for. The specific date for the informational meeting will be set in the upcoming months.

