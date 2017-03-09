Blue Hill Bach plans ‘organ crawl’

News Feature

Blue Hill Bach invites music lovers of all ages on a tour of four of Maine’s finest pipe organs on Saturday, March 18. Starting at 9 a.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, master organists Ray Cornils, Kevin Birch, Gerald Wheeler, and Lorna and Carlton Russell will lead an “organ crawl,” showing participants the inner workings of the instruments and demonstrating some of the many sounds possible from the “King of Instruments.”



The tour will begin with the Anne Parson Memorial Organ at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill, built by Karl Wilhelm in 2000. The group will then carpool to Stockton Springs Community Church to explore the 1847 E. & G.G. Hook organ, a fine example of early American organ building. Next stop, Elm Street Congregational Church in Bucksport, for a demonstration and tour of E. & G.G. Hook Opus 328, built in 1863. Finally, back in Blue Hill, you’ll be treated to the sounds of Ryder Opus 139, built in 1888 and restored for installation at Blue Hill’s First Congregational Church in 2005.



Admission to the organ crawl is free with advance registration at bluehillbach.org or by calling 613-5454.

