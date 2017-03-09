Bar Harbor Savings and Loan expands staff

News Feature

Bill Weir, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Savings and Loan, has announced the hiring of Dawn Nason and Carolyn Lynch.



Nason has joined the bank as Accounting Associate. She has a degree in Accounting from Andover College in Portland and has worked for over 20 years in financial institutions. She will be assisting Senior Vice President and Treasurer Vicky Vendrell and responsibilities include overseeing the bank’s daily accounting and financial operations.



Nason has a strong commitment to volunteering in her community, and is Vice President for Nichols Day Camp, a K-8 camp for boys and girls in Sedgwick. She is also class agent for George Stevens Academy, and on the registration team for Relay for Life. She lives with her husband, two boys, and a Siberian husky in Blue Hill.



Lynch comes to the bank with over 15 years in banking. Her position is that of Internal Auditor. She has her MBA from Southern New Hampshire University, and CFSA from the Institute of Internal Auditors. Originally from Lubec, Lynch is also on the registration team for Relay for Life, and lives with her husband in Fletcher’s Landing.



Bar Harbor Savings and Loan has its office on Main Street in Bar Harbor and serves Mount Desert Island and Hancock County. It was established in 1902. For more information, call 288-3685 or visit bhsla.com.

