Bar Harbor Bank & Trust supports community

Bar Harbor Bank & Trust in partnership with its employees and directors donated $11,296 through the bank’s Community Commitment program during 2016, according to a news release from the bank.



The nonprofit organizations receiving these funds included Maine Veterans Project, Girls State/Boys State, SPCA of Hancock County, Milbridge Playground Committee, St. Andrew and St. John Church, Lubec Elementary School Music Program, Conners/Emerson Backpack Program through the Bar Harbor Congregational Church, Simmering Pot, Downeast Community Walk to Stop Diabetes, Town of Gouldsboro (Power Fund), Town of Winter Harbor (Neighbor Helping Neighbor Fund), Peninsula School (Principals Discretionary Fund), Hampden Neighborhood Food Cupboard, Knox County Homeless Coalition, and Pope Memorial Humane Society.



Each week, Bar Harbor Bank & Trust directors and employees, in exchange for being able to dress casually on Fridays, voluntarily contribute to a charitable fund that disburses gifts monthly to local charitable organizations. This employee-driven donation program is called Community Commitment. The bank matches the employee donations, doubling the amount given to the chosen organization. Each month the employees at a different bank location get to choose the recipient of these contributions.



For more information call 1-888-853-7100 or go to bhbt.com.

