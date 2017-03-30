Early college courses for high school, home-schooled students

News Feature

The University of Maine System High School Aspirations Program provides eligible Maine high school students with an opportunity to receive “dual credit,” academic credits toward a high school diploma and an associate or baccalaureate-level degree, through successful completion of college-level courses at approved University of Maine institutions—all offered tuition free.



The High School Aspirations Program is an opportunity for high school students to get a first taste of college level academics and help them explore future degree options. Courses are available locally through University College at Ellsworth and may be accessed on-site or online with local support.



The University of Maine System and the State of Maine designed the High School Aspirations Program to raise the educational aspirations of Maine students by offering them the opportunity to register for college courses tuition free. The University waives half the tuition for up to six credits per semester and the Department of Education waives the other half per semester.



To qualify for the program, students must:

• Be a high school junior or senior

• Be a Maine resident

• Have at least a “B” grade point average, or, if not, a written recommendation from their high school guidance counselor

• Have permission from their high school guidance counselor or Adult Education program

• If under 18, have the consent of their parents or guardians

• Meet course prerequisites

• Provide recent SAT scores or take the University Accuplacer test.



Students may enroll in a maximum of two courses or six credits per semester. Students may not take more than a total of four courses over the summer, fall and spring semesters. Students may take courses through on-site instruction, interactive television courses, or courses offered online. Developmental/non-college level courses are excluded. Completed applications will be processed in the order received for this space-available program.



University College at Ellsworth is at the Mill Mall, 248 State Street, Suite 1. More information is available at learn.maine.edu/ellsworth or by calling 667-3897.

