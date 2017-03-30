Camden National Bank helps students attend state championships

News Feature

Over the past few weeks, Camden National Bank donated over $10,000 to provide tickets for over 2,100 high school students to attend and cheer on their boys and girls hockey and basketball teams as they competed in the state championship finals, according to a news release from the bank.



“Our employees look forward to this tradition every year,” said Greg Dufour, president and chief executive officer of Camden National Bank. “Our banking centers across the state follow their teams during the regular season in hopes they’ll be one of the centers making a school donation. We are proud to be able to help build community spirit and provide means for students to support each other in a positive environment.”



More than eight years ago, the concept of this campaign was developed by an employee, who recognized a void, for students to gain access to large school and community events. Today, the bank’s purpose is still the same—help students attend sporting events regardless of their ability to pay.



In playoff season 2017, the following area schools participated in the final playoff games and received a donation: Mount Desert Island High School, Bar Harbor (Boys Basketball Class B); and George Stevens Academy, Blue Hill (Boys Basketball Class C).

