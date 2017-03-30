News Feature

Brooklin Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 30, 2017 Brooklin annual town meeting

Election

Friday, March 31, 2-8 p.m., Town office



Candidates

• Selectman, three-year, Deborah Brewster

• Town Clerk, three-year, Jeannine Hardy

• Road Commissioner, one-year, Neil Allen

• School Board, three-year, Mike Sealander,



Business meeting



Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m., Brooklin School gym

Warrant articles: 78

Municipal budget: $818,822 (without county tax)

Increase: $3,906

School budget: $1,870,941

Decrease: $17,400



Warrant items at a glance

• Marijuana moratorium ordinance

• Authorize selectmen to establish easement rights for Center Harbor parking/water access with Brooklin Boat Yard

• $110,000 for retaining wall at Center Harbor Road launch ramp



Broadband initiative update

Public informational meeting follows town meeting adjournment.

