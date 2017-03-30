News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 30, 2017
Brooklin annual town meeting
Election
Friday, March 31, 2-8 p.m., Town office
Candidates
• Selectman, three-year, Deborah Brewster
• Town Clerk, three-year, Jeannine Hardy
• Road Commissioner, one-year, Neil Allen
• School Board, three-year, Mike Sealander,
Business meeting
Saturday, April 1, 9 a.m., Brooklin School gym
Warrant articles: 78
Municipal budget: $818,822 (without county tax)
Increase: $3,906
School budget: $1,870,941
Decrease: $17,400
Warrant items at a glance
• Marijuana moratorium ordinance
• Authorize selectmen to establish easement rights for Center Harbor parking/water access with Brooklin Boat Yard
• $110,000 for retaining wall at Center Harbor Road launch ramp
Broadband initiative update
Public informational meeting follows town meeting adjournment.