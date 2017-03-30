News Feature

Blue Hill Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 30, 2017 Blue Hill voters to vote on 87 articles at town meeting New fire truck, pot moratorium, school renovation

by Anne Berleant

Voters will weigh in on articles totaling $8.35 million in budget requests at town meeting on Saturday, April 8, with municipal articles listed first on the warrant, and a hot turkey lunch offered by Blue Hill Consolidated School seventh graders at the break.



Also up for vote is a 180-day retail marijuana and marijuana social club moratorium ordinance. With a statewide moratorium already in place through January 31, 2018, voters may wonder what’s the point, but selectmen have said that it provides a starting point for a permanent ordinance regulating or prohibiting retail marijuana establishments and marijuana social clubs.



Selectmen have also put forth an amendment to an ordinance on handling tax-acquired property to address structures or buildings situated on land not owned by the taxpayer named in the foreclosure lien.



Three articles based on citizens’ petitions concern town-owned land on South Street. The petitions asked that selectmen 1) not sell a parcel providing access to Salt Pond without voter approval, 2) create a public landing/launch on that parcel, and 3) apply proceeds from the sale of property across the street to fund the development of the water-side parcel.



The town is also asking for permission to loan itself $425,000 from surplus for a new fire truck; for a $1.5 million, 15-year bond to fund major renovations at Blue Hill Consolidated School; for $206,582 over-collected in taxes to be applied to the school renovation; and for $100,000 from surplus for “future sidewalk expansion grant applications.”



This last request accounts for nearly half of the $214,476, or 8 percent, increase in the municipal budget, and is the matching amount required for a $400,000 MDOT grant application to create pedestrian and bicycle safety and access in town. If the grant is awarded, the Blue Hill Community Development Group hopes to raise the $100,000 before project construction begins in 2020.



The budget committee recommends that all municipal funding requests pass, with the exception of article 32, for $10,000 in surplus funds to replace the stairway at town park down to the shore. The committee recommends $5,000.



Budget lines are close to 2016 requests, with the exception of health insurance costs for selectmen and town employees, which has increased from $37,440 to $61,435. The town also is asking for $10,000 for law enforcement, from the law enforcement reserve account. While the same amount was approved last year, the town spent only $319 on law enforcement in 2016.



Nearly half of the $2,629,772 proposed municipal budget will be raised through taxation, with the remainder to come from surplus, auto excise taxes or other municipal fees.



Town treasurer Jody Murphy said that the unaudited surplus at the end of 2016 stands at $2,894,732.



The biggest costs for the town come from infrastructure: sewer, water, snow removal and road maintenance, totaling about $1,131,000, all which is funded through excise taxes and fees.



School budget up 3.9 percent

A $5,734,892 proposed school budget for 2017-18 is up $215,716, or 3.9 percent, with the increase driven by a $164,000 hike in special education costs, an area outside of local control. The school board is also requesting $70,000 to establish a Special Education Reserve Account. The other notable increase is $50,000 in operations and maintenance, driven by $47,000 in capital improvements to Blue Hill Consolidated School.



Budget requests for elementary and secondary instruction total $3,454,555, a decrease of $27,000. A request to add $50,000 to the secondary tuition reserve account is balanced by using $20,000 of its current $35,000 total for 2017-18.



To help defray taxation, the school board seeks to use $154,000 from its balance forward account, which, as of June 30, 2016, held $439,360. Auditors typically recommend maintaining a surplus of at least 5 percent, with eight to 10 percent optimal.



“We really have been close to the bone for a long time,” Superintendent Mark Hurvitt said, noting the $21,000 decrease in use of balance forward funds as revenue in the proposed budget.



• Municipal Budget: $2,629,772

Increase: $214,476

Tax burden: $1,233,020

Tax increase: $60,435 or 5.15 percent

• School Budget: $5,734,892

Increase: $215,716 or 3.9 percent

Tax burden (projected): $5,360,892

Balance forward revenue: $154,000

State subsidies, projected: $173,000

• Business Meeting: 9 a.m., Saturday, April 8, BHCS gym

