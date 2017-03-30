Artists to discuss work in Deer Isle

News Feature

The Deer Isle Artists Association presents Maine artists Melissa Greene, David McBeth and Frank Pitcher at the sixth ART matters 2 session, Surfaces, at 1:30 p.m. on Sunday, April 2, at the Deer Isle gallery. Pictured is Yunomi, porcelain, fired in gas kiln, by David McBeth.

The artists all make ceramic vessels in typical forms, but develop their surfaces using very different approaches. They will show their work and discuss it with each other, then the audience will join the discussion. DIAA Board Member Hub White will serve as moderator.



The artists all make ceramic vessels in typical forms, but develop their surfaces using very different approaches. They will show their work and discuss it with each other, then the audience will join the discussion. DIAA Board Member Hub White will serve as moderator.



Melissa Greene was influenced by her rural childhood living in Connecticut and Maine and by travel abroad at a young age, especially to Lapland. “I realized how people who live close to nature hold a strong intuitive commitment to beauty, which is reflected in their daily lives,” she said in a news release.



David McBeth is focused on making carefully crafted, thoughtful utilitarian pottery. Frank Pitcher takes the viewer through his creative process: “Imagine a pot in its finished state. Consider the shape, size, volume, surface, texture, color, negative spaces and the shadows cast. Walk around it. See how it changes in the light. Now, back up, step by step and unfold how it might be made. Find its beginning and start.”



The program begins at 1:30 p.m., and each artist has a short time to speak. When all are done, the artists will talk with each other for a period of time followed by an open discussion with the audience. A reception follows with 44 North Coffee, tea and homemade cake.



ART matters is concluding its second year as a winter discussion series among artists and residents of Deer Isle. The DIAA intended ART matters 2 as a way to enable artists to talk with each other, to contribute to the town’s vitality by keeping the gallery alive in winter and to have people learn about what, why and how artists create. Nineteen artists are participating in the six sessions of ART matters 2 this year.

