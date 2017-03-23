Witherle Library brings state librarian, tech to open house

News Feature

Witherle Memorial Library hosted an open house Saturday, March 18. Members of the library who attended the event had their overdue book fines forgiven. Pictured, Tegan Clark, right, Talia Farnham and Owen Hoxie use an old typewriter.

by Monique Labbe

About 75 people helped celebrate the American Library Association’s “Because…” campaign at Witherle Memorial Library on March 18. Dubbed “The Overdue Open House,” the event featured several guest speakers, including keynote speaker and Maine State Librarian James Ritter, Maine State Library Technology Consultant Jared Leadbetter, Wendy Knickerbocker and MSL STEM and Emerging Technologies Specialist Chris Dorman, who brought several pieces of technology, including a 3-D printer. Witherle Library Director Anne Romans, Sam Friedlander and Ann Jones provided musical entertainment, playing harp and recorder music.



Some of the topics discussed included the use of technology in the library and how technology will affect libraries moving toward the future, as well as the use of Google and how small, local libraries are responsible for basic democratic rights.



MarKel’s catered the event, which was sponsored by the Friends of Witherle Library and free to the public. Those in attendance who are members of the library had their overdue book fines forgiven.



“We hope to help folks understand that the library fiercely protects their individual rights to access to the information they want, when and how they want it. Whether that means helping a preschooler learn letters on a typewriter or teaching a grandfather how to use Facebook, the library is here for you,” said one person as part of a press release from the library.

