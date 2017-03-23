Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, March 23, 2017
Winter sports awards highlight excellence

Madison Frazier

Madison Frazier grabs the rebound against Bucksport. Photo by Jack Scott

by Jack Scott

The following winter sports awards were handed out recently. Girls basketball coach Randy Shepard gave out the following awards: Brienna Limeburner got Rookie of the Year Award; Abby Stinson and Kaley Eaton each got Most Improved Award; Orly Vaughn got Defensive Award; Lily Gray got High Scorer Award; Katie Hutchinson got Rebound Award; and Jesslyn Gove and Madison Frazier each got the Harry Scott Sportsmanship Award.

Boys basketball coach Rufus Nicole handed out the following awards: Skylar Perez got the Walden Award, Silas Bates got the Coach’s Award; Dakota Gillen got the Prospect Award; Ethan Shepard got the Captain Award; Mason Oliver got the MVP Award; Tobey Snow, Ethan Bates-Cole, Stephen Cochrane, Tyson Rice, and Nathan Winchester each received the Volunteer for Anything Award; and Mason Oliver got the Donald Bartlett Leadership Award.

At the PVC Scholar Award banquet, Jordyn Judkins received one of the few scholarships for $1,000. She is the first scholar athlete from DISHS ever to receive one of these scholarships.


GALLERY — Winter sports awards
Silas Bates

Silas Bates maneuvers the ball against Sumner. Photo by Jack Scott

Madison Frazier

Madison Frazier grabs the rebound against Bucksport. Photo by Jack Scott

Jessalyn Gove

Jessalyn Gove takes a shot.

