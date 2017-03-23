Mini-grants to support kindergarten readiness

News Feature

Healthy Peninsula, a local nonprofit community health organization, currently has a limited amount of grant funding available to support “kindergarten readiness” for young families and children from birth to 5 years. Projects should be planned, designed, or carried out in collaboration with, or with input from, young parents. Ongoing programs, as well as new projects or initiatives, may qualify for funding, according to a news release.



Funds are available as one-time grants of $500 to $800. Proposals will be accepted until Thursday, March 30, and can be emailed, sent through the USPS, or delivered to the Healthy Peninsula office. Successful applicants will be notified by Monday, April 9, and funds will be available on Monday, April 16.



Proposals must address at least one of these three general categories that can improve a child’s cognitive, social, and emotional readiness for kindergarten: family-relationship support or resources for young families; family-based early-literacy support for parents and grandparents; social support or social opportunities for parents and young children. Examples of possible projects include: library, playgroup, or preschool projects; educational or advocacy opportunities for parents and/or young children; activities that support healthy relationships within families and school.



Applications are available at healthypeninsula.org or at the office at 10 Parker Point Road, Blue Hill. For more information, contact Linda Shepard, Early Childhood Coordinator, at lindashepard@myfairpoint.net or HP at 374-3257.

