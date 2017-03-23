Deficit budget signals need for water company rate hike

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

As selectmen adopted a 2017 water company budget Monday night, March 23, they also gave an unofficial nod for the utility to begin preparing for a rate increase to meet future budget needs.



The selectmen, acting as the water company board of directors, did not formally authorize preparations for a rate hike but offered no objection to the utility’s manager beginning the process. The rate hike is needed, according to Annaleis Hafford, the water company manager, to generate revenues to meet the utility’s spending.



The $255,583 budget represents a $26,306 increase over the 2016 budget, but the budget is about $50,000 more than the revenue anticipated this year. “If we spend it all, we’re going to have a gap of about $50,000,” Hafford said. “We don’t want to continue to operate like that.”



She indicated that continuing to operate with a deficit budget would set back the water company to where it was a decade ago, when it had to rely on the town’s general fund to keep it financially afloat.



The problem the water company faces is that it is small with a limited number of customers. That customer base is not generating the revenue needed to maintain and improve the system, Hafford said.



Selectman Chris Betts said the water company has made significant improvements in recent years that will help the utility operate more efficiently. But, Betts also acknowledged that there are still more improvements needed.



“Things have gotten better, but we still have a long way to go. There’s still a lot of things that need to be done,” he said. “But this is a pretty low budget for what we have for infrastructure.”



The water company has ongoing improvements scheduled including two projects this year: upgrades at the pump house and the replacement of the Main Street water line. In fact, the major increase in the budget—$20,000—comes in the contracted services line to cover costs involved in those projects. Most of the costs are funded through state and federal grants, but Hafford stressed that in order to continue to make improvements to the system, the water company will need to rely on additional grants.



“With the rates we have we can’t do any more,” she said. “We need grants. And it’s hard to find grants if you don’t have the ability to borrow.”



The water company will be able to bridge the spending/revenue gap this year. Hafford said the company had no interest payments last year and was able to build a cash reserve that it can draw on to cover shortfalls.



“We won’t have that next year,” she said.



The last rate hike was in 2013, Hafford said. This one will “not be as bad” as the last, she added.



It takes time to prepare a case for a rate increase, Hafford said. In addition to developing the rate schedule, the water company will need to present its case to its customers and then to the state’s Public Utility Commission. Any increase, if approved, probably will not take effect until next year, she said.



Meanwhile, the water company is gearing up for this year’s projects. Construction on the pump house is scheduled to start early in April, even though Hafford said she is still negotiating the final details of the project with the state’s Drinking Water Project which had previously approved the plans.



The plans for the Main Street water line project have been completed and await final approval from the Community Development Block Grant program before the water company can go out to bid. That could happen early in April and, if all goes well, the water company could award the contract by mid-May.



Hafford stressed that the Main Street project will have an impact on traffic downtown. Although excavation work won’t start until after September 5, she said there will be one-way traffic downtown once the digging begins. Also, construction crews will need to do preliminary work on Main Street before they start digging, which means work on Main Street during the busy summer season.



Selectmen expressed concern about the impact the project will have on downtown businesses. Selectman John Robbins suggested splitting the project—starting later in the season and finishing in the spring. That is possible, Hafford said, but it almost always increases the time and the cost of the project.



In response to local concerns, Hafford also said that the contract will include the stipulation that the contractor must provide access for the large trucks that service downtown businesses, including the local fishing industry.



Before any work begins, Hafford said, she will schedule a public meeting with the contractor present to discuss the project and the impacts it will have downtown.

