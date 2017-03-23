News Feature

Brooklin Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 23, 2017 Brooklin to vote on 78 items at town meeting

by Monique Labbe

The 2017-18 Brooklin municipal budget is up $3,906 from the previous year, coming in at $818,822, according to the town warrant, which is now available at the town office and Friend Memorial Library.



The line item that is up the most this year is Road Construction and Paving, at $114,000, up from $93,000 last year. Of the $114,000, $82,276 will come from property tax, and $31,724 will be appropriated from Loan Repayment Assistance Programs funds.



The board of selectmen is also recommending an increase to the Winter Roads account, from $160,000 last year to $164,000 this year.



Many items on the warrant have stayed the same from last year, including $1,500 for Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County, $2,400 for Nichols Day Camps, $1,300 for Downeast Family YMCA and $824 for Life Flight of Maine.



One item that is down is the selectmen’s recommendation of $12,000 for the shellfish warden. That item is down from $20,000 last year. Of the $12,000, $7,000 would come from property tax, and $5,000 would come from voters’ approval of a transfer from the Shellfish Committee account to the Shellfish Warden account, which is the previous item on the warrant.



Municipal elections are scheduled from 2 to 8 p.m. Friday, March 31, at the Town Office. Town meeting is scheduled for 9 a.m. Saturday, April 1, at the Brooklin School gym.



Municipal Budget: $818,822 (without county tax)

Increase: $3,906

School Budget: $977,016

Increase: $92,899

Warrant articles: municipal 60; school 18

Voting: 2 p.m.-8 p.m., Friday, March 31, at Brooklin Town Office.

Business Meeting: 9 a.m., Saturday, April 1, at Brooklin School gym.

