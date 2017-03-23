Blue Hill Memorial Hospital welcomes Kristen Hayward

News Feature

Blue Hill Memorial Hospital recently welcomed Kristen Hayward. The Certified Nurse Midwife joined Blue Hill Women’s Healthcare on February 6. Growing up in Addison, Hayward stayed in Maine and attended The University of New England to attain her associate degree in Nursing, the University of Maine, Orono to attain her bachelor of science in Nursing, and most recently, graduated from Frontier Nursing University’s Midwifery School with her master of science in Nursing. While most of her clinical work was spent at Mid Coast Hospital in Brunswick, she was able to work with Blue Hill Women’s Healthcare providers at BHMH for a few months in 2016.



“I was actually born here at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital,” she said in a news release. “I am so thrilled to be part of this Blue Hill team and look forward to meeting and caring for women in this incredible community.”



At the age of 12, Hayward had the opportunity to watch her aunt give birth, which is when she knew she wanted to pursue a career in women’s health. A few years later, her mother introduced her to Helen Varney, Professor Emerita of Nursing at Yale University, author of several publications and textbooks, and, lucky for Hayward, a summer resident in Addison. This distinguished nurse-midwifery educator ignited Kristen’s passion for midwifery, became a very special mentor, and continues to inspire her career goals and aspirations.



Hayward’s interests focus on family planning, waterbirth, and the relationships midwifery allows her to foster with her patients. She is board certified by the American Midwifery Certification Board and is eager to grow her practice here in Blue Hill. She is currently working toward a doctoral of Nursing degree and plans to expand her knowledge in leadership, education, and the implementation of evidence-based methods into her everyday practice.

