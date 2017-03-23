Save the salamanders

News Feature

Frogs and salamanders will soon be on the move! On the first warm rainy night of the spring they will come out of hibernation and go to their breeding areas during a dramatic natural event called “Big Night.” On Big Night, which can actually be a series of nights in some years, frogs and salamanders all hop and crawl to their spring headquarters, crossing roads and whatever else is on the way. Volunteers from Downeast Audubon have been going out on Big Night for the past several years to assist these amphibians in getting across the road so they don’t get hit and killed by cars.



The group has been concentrating on crossings along the Ellsworth Road and Pleasant Street in Blue Hill but is interested in learning about new locations around Hancock County. Downeast Audubon president Leslie Clapp said in a press release that she hopes people will be on the lookout for amphibian crossings which are often near wetlands, and to be cautious while driving since amphibians can look like sticks or leaves.



Anyone who has information about amphibian crossings or is interested in volunteering to help on Big Night can contact Downeast Audubon at deaudubon@gmail.com or 664-4400.

