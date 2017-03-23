Penobscot principal steps down in June after 13 years

News Feature

Penobscot Community School principal Allen Cole is stepping down at the end of the school year after 13 years.

by Monique Labbe

Allen Cole has taught and led the students and faculty of Penobscot Community School for the past 13 years as a teaching principal. That number is his lucky number, and it was with that in mind that, after 13 years, Cole made the decision at the beginning of the school year to retire in June.



“It has been a good chunk of my life,” said Cole. “I feel like I could have stayed longer, but I think that the school is in a really good place, and [wife] Charlene and I are as well and it was just a good time to do it.”



A graduate of Maine Maritime Academy, Cole spent much of the first years of his adult life on ships, moving up through the ranks to become captain of several ships. When his children became old enough to play Little League, Cole said he felt as though he was missing out.



“I felt like it was time to switch gears,” said Cole. “I taught at Brooklin for several years and got my principal certificate and ended up here.”



When Cole interviewed for the position in 2004, longtime school board member Jerry Markley asked where he saw himself in five years. Cole responded that in 10 years, he saw himself as the principal at Penobscot Community School.



“Jerry repeated that he had said five years, and I told him that I had heard him, but that I still wanted to be here in 10 years,” said Cole. “And I have been.”



With retirement now a few months away, Cole said he is looking forward to the change. Between him and wife Charlene, the couple has 12 grandchildren, who are spread out around the state. He also recently got his real estate license, and will be working for The Island Agency in Stonington.



“Real estate just always sounded fun,” said Cole. “I was always looking at properties for sale and I thought it might be something I’d like to do.”



Now that he will have more time to focus on his new part-time career path, Cole said he is excited to dive deeper into the real estate world.



“I’ve only really known bits and pieces of it, so it will be fun to see how it all comes together,” he said.



As anxious as he is to start the new chapter of retirement, Cole said he will miss the daily activity at the school.



“The reason I do this is I really love being around kids,” said Cole. “New things happen here every day that you never expect and can never really plan for. The kids are fun, they all have something unique about them.”



Cole said that he does not see himself leaving the school entirely, hoping instead to volunteer or mentor in some capacity. Largely, though, Cole is hopeful that the students and staff are able to continue moving forward in a positive direction long after he packs up his office in June.



“We have formed this family sort of community here,” said Cole. “There is a sense of stability, and the kids really seem to feel proud to say that they come from this school. That’s what I want, is for that to continue. I think we’re all very proud of what we have created here. No one person is responsible for that, we’ve all done it together, and that’s what I want to continue after me, that ‘we’ mentality.”



The big question, though, is how Cole will feel waking up on the first day of school in September.



“I’ll still wake up at 5:30 a.m., walk the dogs first thing in the morning, sit down and watch CBS at 7, and then go on with my day, I think,” said Cole. “I don’t think I’ll have any regrets.”

