George Stevens Academy hits a high note at State Jazz Festival

News Feature

The George Stevens Academy Jazz Band won a Gold Medal at the Maine State Jazz Festival held last weekend at Nakomis High School in Newport, marking the fourth year in a row the GSA Jazz Band earned the highest score in Division IV and received a Gold Medal. Members of the band receiving outstanding soloist certificates include Yvonne Rogers, tenor sax; Mira Schubeck, trumpet; Joseph Boulet, drums; amd Nellie Haldane, piano.

Musicians from George Stevens Academy were recognized often when the awards were handed out following the State Jazz Festival held March 17-18 at Nokomis High School in Newport.



Gold Medalists included the GSA Jazz Band, and 6 Blind Mice. Con Fuoco received a Silver Medal, and Bronze Medalists included Bari-ed Alive, and The Grace Notes.



Students receiving Most Valuable Player Awards included: Nellie Haldane, Lindsay Nevin, Mira Schubeck, Yvonne Rogers and Joseph Boulet.



“Congratulations on this past weekend’s 2017 State Jazz Festival,” GSA music director Steve Orlofsky said in a news release. “Due to the new awards format, this year’s festival was extremely challenging, and your musical achievements were absolutely outstanding! Please excuse my emotional display yesterday, it’s just as a music educator for 39 years, I have never been more proud of such a wonderful group of students…until yesterday!”



For the fourth year in a row, the GSA Jazz Band earned the highest score in Division IV and received a Gold Medal. This accomplishment marks the GSA Jazz Band’s 14th time since 2003 to have the highest score in its division and 19th since 1989. In the past 30 years, the GSA Jazz Band has placed in the medals (top 3) round in all but two years.



It is also the 15th year in a row for a GSA combo to have placed in the medals (top 3) round in their respective division.



At this year’s State Jazz Festival, GSA musicians earned eight out of a possible 20 Most Valuable Player Awards. Most Valuable awards went to junior Nellie Haldane, piano of Con Fuoco, and Bari-ed Alive’s junior Lindsay Nevin, tenor sax, vibes, vocalist and arranger. Three seniors each earned two MVP awards for their performances with the 6 Blind Mice and the Jazz Band: Mira Schubeck, trumpet and flugelhorn; Joseph Boulet, drums; and Yvonne Rogers, piano and tenor sax. Rogers received the highest honor MVP for Combo, the Dale Huff MVP Award, and Boulet received the Dale Huff MVP Award for Jazz Band.

