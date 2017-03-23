DMR submits bill limiting municipal authority over shellfish

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

A proposed bill before the Legislature seeks to limit municipal authority over shellfish to within the intertidal zone.



“It stops the authority of a clam committee at the mean low water mark,” said State Representative Walter Kumiega (D-Deer Isle), who co-chairs the Joint Standing Committee on Marine Resources.



The issue for some municipalities is that clams don’t always stay above the mean low water line.



The Department of Marine Resources submitted the bill, LDL 646, which was presented by Rep. Abden Simmons (R-Waldoboro) and is co-sponsored by Representative Paula Sutton (R-Walden) and Jeffrey Pierce (R-Dresden).



The bill also allows the Commissioner of Marine Resources to “grant regional shellfish management programs additional powers beyond those powers granted to municipal shellfish management programs,” according to the bill’s summary.



Kumiega said while the bill is “not going to be as big a deal as some people think it might be,” there are places where significant clam beds exist just below mean water line that are accessible at very low tide.



Penobscot is one of those areas, said Bailey Bowden, Chairman of the Penobscot Shellfish Conservation Committee. He traveled to a March 13 public hearing in Augusta on the proposed bill, noting, “My first foray into the legislative process was a real eye opener.”



Bowden explained that, depending on the slope of the flats and the tidal height difference during the cycle, “which can be as much as minus 2.8 feet as measured in Castine,” many acres of flats become harvestable during the lowest tides, also known as drain tides, of the cycle.



“In Penobscot, over 300 acres of additional flats are accessible in Northern Bay alone during these drain tides,” Bowden said.



If the bill passes, those areas would not fall under local municipal authority. Further, management of shellfish breeding resources would no longer be protected by the town, and harvesters could rake clams, including breeders, below the mean low water mark without a town license, Bowden said.



In addition, acquaculturists could cover the flats below the mean water mark with oysters, inhibiting the growth and survival of clam brood stock. This “sets the table for aquaculture development in the low intertidal zone and removes the Shellfish Committee’s authority to object to such projects,” according to Bowden.



Kohl Kanwit, Director, DMR Bureau of Public Health, testified at the hearing, stating, “Subtidal resources are owned by the State and held in trust for the benefit of the public under the public trust doctrine. As such, municipalities should not be managing subtidal resources.



Further, the bill would provide “a forum for discussion with this Committee regarding the Department’s belief that it would be beneficial to create appropriate incentives for more of Maine’s municipal shellfish programs to combine into regional programs.”



Testifying against the proposed bill were several municipal officials, along with Rep. William Tuell (D-East Machias).



“If you want to get people worked up, start messing around with clamming like this bill does, or like other bills that have sought to wipe out local management of our clam flats have done over the years,” Tuell testified.



Kumiega said that it is early in the legislative process and, while the legislative Marine Resources Committee has not taken a stand for or against the proposed legislation, the bill, as written, is vague, granting regional shellfish management programs “any additional powers granted by the commissioner.”



“What we asked the department to do—the biggest question is—what the other powers could be,” Kumiega said. “We asked that the department define more.”

