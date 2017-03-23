Blue Hill church plans spiritual life conference

News Feature

St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church in Blue Hill will produce its fourth spiritual life conference this summer. Registration has opened for the two-day event entitled “Your Spirit. Your World. Connecting Heart, Earth & Soul.” The conference will take place at the Schoodic Institute in Winter Harbor on Friday and Saturday, July 21 and 22.



This year’s event will feature Mirabai Starr as keynote speaker. Starr has been called a “luminary” in the emerging inter-spiritual movement that focuses on the loving spirituality that is common to all the world’s religions. She is also an activist for peace and justice. As a sacred activist, her resolve is to integrate the heart, soul and body to the benefit of the world we live in, according to a news release from the church.



Starr is an award-winning author. Her latest works are God of Love: A Guide to the Heart of Judaism, Christianity and Islam and Caravan of No Despair: A Memoir of Loss and Transformation.



Those interested are encouraged to register early since this conference is limited to 130 people. For complete information about all the speakers and activities, or to register for the conference, go to downeastspiritual.org or call 374-5200.

