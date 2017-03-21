Blue Hill men indicted on kidnapping, other charges

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

In a sealed grand jury indictment handed down in Hancock County District Court on March 9, Brian C. Fowler, 35, and Kenneth R. Charles, 55, both of Blue Hill, were both charged with two counts of Class A kidnapping and nine other felonies.



“The indictment was sealed so that the defendants would not be aware that there were warrants issued for their arrest,” Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster said. “This was for any potential arresting officer’s safety due to the allegations that there were firearms involved in the crimes alleged.”



The men were arrested on court-issued warrants on March 17 without incident and booked into Hancock County Jail, where they each immediately posted $10,000 cash bail.



Bail conditions include no possession of firearms and no contact with three individuals, two of whom are students at George Stevens Academy. The third individual lives in the Ellsworth area. All three are named in the indictment as victims of kidnapping and other related charges.



The indictment follows a “fairly involved investigation,” Pat Kane, Chief Deputy with the Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, said referring to the follow-up of a September 29, 2016 incident reported to the sheriff’s office by a Blue Hill woman.



The woman stated her juvenile daughter had an encounter on a back road with two armed men who were holding a third man at gunpoint. The juvenile, and a friend, were walking on Mother Bush Lane off of South Street.



Charles and Fowler were both armed with handguns and told the three victims that they were working with police, Foster said.



He detailed the findings by the sheriff office’s investigation:



“They detained two individuals in one vehicle and another individual in a second vehicle. They had the only exit to the dead-end road blocked with their vehicles so that the victims could not escape. They demanded that the two victims in one of the vehicles step out of the vehicle and show them identification and Mr. Fowler had his handgun drawn by his side. The two victims were interrogated regarding drug trafficking. The third victim was removed from his vehicle at gunpoint and interrogated about drug trafficking, and his vehicle was searched. At one point, the third victim was walked at gun-point a distance from his vehicle, caused to kneel on the ground with his hands on his head with Mr. Fowler standing behind him with a drawn handgun. Mr. Fowler then fired the handgun a number of times into the air during the encounter. All three victims were eventually allowed to leave the area by Mr. Charles and Mr. Fowler, uninjured.”



After the sheriff’s office presented its final investigative findings to the district attorney for review, “the DA opted to proceed to the grand jury,” Kane said.



Felony charges against Fowler and Charles include three Class C counts of reckless conduct with a dangerous weapon, two Class C counts of criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, three Class C counts of terrorizing with a dangerous weapon, one class C count of threatening display of weapon.



Class A felonies are punishable by up to 30 years in prison and a fine up to $50,000.



Class C felonies are punishable by up to 10 years in prison and a fine of $5,000.



The two men are also each charged with three counts of misdemeanor criminal restraint and one of impersonating a public servant.



The court ordered the indictment be kept secret until the defendants had been arrested or posted bail, based on a motion filed by the DA’s office the same day as the indictment.



According to the indictment, Charles and Fowler “falsely pretended to be a public servant and engaged in conduct in that capacity with intent to deceive,” restraining the three victims with a firearm while threatening murder or assault with the “natural and probable cause” that the victims had a reasonable fear that the crime would be committed.



Fowler and Charles will be arraigned on May 2 in Hancock County Unified Court in Ellsworth.



Editor’s note: This story was updated at 9 a.m. and 12:58 p.m. on March 22 to include additional information from Hancock County District Attorney Matt Foster.

