Town to mark 200th anniversary celebration with year-long events

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

When the folks in Brooksville throw an anniversary party, they don’t just stop at one day—they plan to celebrate for an entire year.



As the town of Brooksville marks its 200th anniversary in 2017 events are well under way that culminate—but do not end—at this year’s Brooksville Days celebration in August.



From last December when Wreaths Across America helped the town to lay wreaths at local cemeteries to what will become an annual tree lighting this coming December to celebrate the life of Kristen Herrick, 2017 will be full of activities in town, including, and probably most notably, an October attempt to break a Guinness World record for the Longest Pick-up Truck Parade.



According to Guinness, the largest parade of pickup trucks “consists of 1,152 pickups and was achieved by AutoGlobalTrade AG (Switzerland) and AUTEC (Germany) at the Nürburgring in Nürburg, Germany, on 5 November 2016.”



To date, residents have come together with sponsored activities in town and have even crowned their very own Miss Brooksville who will represent the town at the coming events. At town meeting on March 7, Hannah Peasley, daughter of Frank and Tonyia Peasley, was crowned with the honor.



Community breakfasts will be held the first Saturday of the month, and cribbage tournaments have been taking place and will continue on April 1 and May 6 at the Governor Brooks Lodge.



Other events, throughout the year include:

• a talent show

• placement of a Veterans Memorial

• walk for tots

• hanging of American Flags

• re-dedication of the Baptist Church

• art show and scavenger hunt

• creation of special post cards

• fireworks

• outdoor activities

• Touch-a-Truck

• biggest buck competition



More information on events and activities will be available as they draw closer. In the meantime, visit Brooksville 200th anniversary on Facebook for additional information.

