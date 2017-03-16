Blue Hill chess team 2nd in state tournament

News Feature

The Blue Hill Consolidated School Chess A Team with Coach Hayden Ciomei. The team placed second out of 13 in the 2017 State Scholastic Chess Team Championship Tournament. Missing from photo is Colin Lacasse.

The Blue Hill Consolidated School Chess A Team has placed second out of 13 in the 2017 State Scholastic Chess Team Championship Tournament. Maine’s largest chess tournament was held Saturday, March 11, at the University of Maine and attracted 327 kindergarten to 12th grade scholastic players from across the State, according to a news release.



In the Junior High School section, Orono Middle School placed first with a score of 16.5 points out of a possible 20. Blue Hill A Team scored second with 14.5 points; Deer Isle-Stonington Middle School placed third with 12 points, and the Blue Hill B Team placed fourth with 11.5 points.



The Blue Hill Consolidated Chess Teams are coached by Hayden Ciomei, with Vicki David as assistant coach. The A Team includes Evan Chapman, Solomon Tyler, Sam Page, Tucker Norwood, Colin Lacasse, Cole Stewart and Ross Stewart. The B Team includes Gab Hall, Augie Van Duijn, Colby Lacasse, Dylan Richardson, Sarah Means, Leah Wilson, Charlie Kolisch and Jaden Lewis.



The Blue Hill A Team hopes to attend the Super National Tournament in Nashville, Tenn., May 12 to 14. A travel fundraising New England Boiled/Mac and Cheese Dinner will be served this Friday, March 17, at 5 p.m. in the cafeteria of the Blue Hill Consolidated School followed by an Irish Auction. For more information or to help with the team’s travel costs, call April Chapman at the Blue Hill Consolidated School, 374 2202.

