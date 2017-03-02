Vachon’s Podiatry Clinic joins Maine Coast Memorial Hospital

News Feature

On December 1, Nicholas Vachon’s Podiatry Clinic became part of Maine Coast Memorial Hospital. Dr. Vachon has owned and managed a private medical practice in Ellsworth since 1988, and cares for patients at all three hospitals in Hancock County, as an active staff member at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and a courtesy staff member at Blue Hill Memorial Hospital and Mount Desert Island Hospital. At MCMH, Vachon also serves on the Quality and Professional Affairs Committee, the Surgical Services Committee, and has served as a member of the Board of Trustees since 2007. He also co-founded the Wound Care Center that operates in the Mary Dow Center at MCMH.



The decision to affiliate formally with MCMH comes after the reformation of the Frenchman Bay Orthopedics clinic. The development of a full team of orthopedic specialists created opportunity to strengthen professional relationships and improve the continuity of patient care.



“We are extremely pleased to have someone with Nick’s experience, professionalism, and dedication to the community join our team,” MCMH Board Chair Debra Ehrlenbach said in a news release.



Vachon will continue to see patients at all three hospitals, and will be working closely with Frenchman Bay Orthopedics. The team will provide a full range of services from inpatient to outpatient services, emergency care, and wound clinic consultations at Maine Coast Memorial Hospital and Blue Hill Memorial Hospital.



A graduate of the University of Maine, Orono with a B.S. in Biological Sciences, Vachon completed his Doctor of Podiatric Medicine at the Scholl College of Podiatric Medicine in Chicago, Illinois. Board certified in foot surgery by The American Board of Foot and Ankle Surgery, his specialties include surgical repair and reconstruction of numerous foot deformities and chronic management of the diabetic foot, and he commonly treats sports related injuries.

