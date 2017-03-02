News Feature

Small-town fire departments a 'catch-all' for emergency response

Cory McCoy, a junior at Maine Maritime Academy, is in his third year as a volunteer firefighter at Castine Fire Rescue.

by Anne Berleant

Take the “fire” out of fire department and local volunteers would still be donning their turnout gear.



Local departments get emergency calls for everything from traffic control at car accident scenes to medical assists to clearing downed power lines and trees.



“Basically it’s a catch-all,” said Director Renee Wellman of Hancock County Regional Communication Center, which directs all 9-1-1 calls.



She didn’t mention corralling horses.



“One of the strangest calls we had [was] two horses that had escaped out of pasture,” Brooksville Fire Chief Matt Dow said. The call came in at 11 p.m. on a night in 2015 that was well below zero. “We walked up and down roads, found them together, and walked them back to pasture.”



Many of the 35 to 40 calls Dow’s department responded to in 2016 were either false alarms, typically from Cape Rosier, he said, or mutual aid calls to assist neighboring departments, including a forest fire on Negro Island in Castine.



Castine Fire Rescue logged 147 calls, Chief Randy Stearns said, with most of those medical calls. The number was “much higher” than the 121 calls in 2015. Six were fire calls, he said, including the three forest fire calls to Negro Island.



“No one in the fire service got hurt,” he said. “That’s the number one thing.”



In Stonington, it’s car accidents. “That’s the biggest call you’ll get across the board,” Stonington Fire Chief Ryan Hayward said. His department received 35 calls in 2016, and none were for structure fires.



“It tells you [that] people are a lot more careful,” Hayward said.



Stonington was also called to a water rescue in 2016, for a capsized 14-foot outboard-engine boat, with five occupants, including an infant. All were rescued.



“That was a tough one [but] luckily it was right in town,” Hayward said. “And being fishermen, we’re used to being on the water.”



Responding to false alarms make up a fair proportion of calls across all departments but “we have to treat them as fires until we get to them,” Blue Hill’s Chief Matt Dennison said.



Of the 130 calls to Dennison’s department, 45 were for false alarms, and 34 for fires. One involved the rescue of a hiker with a broken leg on Blue Hill Mountain. Overall, the number of calls has steadily been increasing over the last decade, he said. “I don’t think people know just how many calls we go on.”



The Deer Isle Fire Department also saw a rise in calls in 2016. Of 103 calls, 23 were false alarms, 27 were auto accidents and 13 were for fires, including five structure fires.



“It seemed to be busy,” Chief Brent Morey said. “It was one of those years,we were up roughly 25 calls. It spikes—we haven’t seen [that] in 10 to 12 years.”



Surry Fire Chief Richard Black described the 41 calls his department logged as “a lot of alarms, a few accidents, a bunch of mutual aid calls,” with one mutual aid structure fire call.



The biggest change for Surry was the department’s response time, Black said helped by the fact that one firefighter is self-employed and another works from home.



“Our call time has been way down,” Black said, averaging from eight to 10 minutes to get to a scene.



In Sedgwick, about one third of their calls are for mutual aid, Fire Chief David Carter said. “We’re in the middle of the Peninsula, so we run a lot of mutual aid.”



With 40 active volunteers, his department responded to 85 calls in 2016, with in-town calls usually for car accidents, and two structure fires, including “a good save on Christy Hill Road.”



His department also sets up a helicopter landing zone for Memorial Ambulance at the Sargentville substation.



Of the 60 calls to the Penobscot Fire Station, 13 were for mutual aid, 10 for car accidents, nine for medical assists and 14 for downed power lines or trees.



All departments get calls to clear trees from roads because they can respond faster than Maine Department of Transportation, Carter said.



“If somebody needs a good bunch of manpower in a hurry, a fire department is where you can get that.”

