News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 2, 2017
Sedgwick annual town meeting
Election
Friday, March 3, 1-6 p.m.
Historic town house
Candidates
Contested
Selectman, three-year term,
Neil Davis and Michael Sheahan.
Unopposed
School-board, three-year term, Michele Levesque
Treasurer, three-year term,
Cynthia Reilly
Referendum questions
To establish a Charter Commission
To require a school budget validation referendum vote
Business meeting
Saturday, March 4, 9 a.m.
Sedgwick Elementary School
Warrant articles: municipal 64; school 19
Municipal budget: $863,447
Increase: $22,437
School budget: $2,400,641
Increase: $75,766
Warrant items at a glance
Proposed retail marijuana moratorium ordinance
Articles 39-41 for new firetruck purchase
Article 45 proposes commercial harvesting on Walker Pond lot