PERC to become Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries

News Feature

by Faith DeAmbrose

There are a number of changes coming down the pike for Stonington-based Penobscot East Resource Center—not the least of which is a name change.



As of March 1, Penobscot East Resource Center welcomes the new moniker Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries. And, even as it looks for its next executive director to replace retiring co-founder Robin Alden, the center remains committed to its original mission of organizing fishermen, and working on issues of sustainability throughout the fisheries in Maine.



From working on the alewife fishery around the greater Blue Hill Peninsula, to help for scallopers and fishermen in Brooklin and advancing lobster management in Stonington, the nonprofit organization has stood with fishermen since 2003 representing more than 50 fishing communities.



According to Alden, the name better articulates what the organization does and where its work is focused. Under its new name, just like under its former name, the organization will “work to bring together the knowledge of local fishermen, the research findings of scientists, and the world of policy makers to create an abundant, diverse, and sustainable fishery,” according to a release from the organization.



The Maine Center for Coastal Fisheries is currently searching for Alden’s replacement, a move that is part of a planned transition. The next leader will oversee an annual budget of close to $2 million and a staff of roughly a dozen professionals.

