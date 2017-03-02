Penboscot Bay Press Compass Logo

Originally published in Castine Patriot, March 2, 2017
Penobscot annual town meeting

Election
Monday, March 6, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.
Penobscot Community School

Candidates
Unopposed:
Selectman, three-year, Philip Rapp
Road commissioner, three-year, William Hutchins
School board, two seats, three-year, Charles Brenton and Anne Hayes-Grillo

Business meeting
Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.
Penobscot Community School
Warrant articles: municipal 58; school 19
Municipal budget: $564,000
(without county tax)
Increase: $30,000
School budget: $1,837,212
Increase: $28,183

Warrant items at a glance:
Fishways article, requesting $10,000 from surplus for local efforts at Pierce and Wight ponds
Request $800 for town website
Raise additional $5,000 for Peninsula Ambulance Corps
Town reports are available at the town office.


