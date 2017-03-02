Penobscot annual town meeting

News Feature

Election

Monday, March 6, 8 a.m.-8 p.m.

Penobscot Community School



Candidates

Unopposed:

Selectman, three-year, Philip Rapp

Road commissioner, three-year, William Hutchins

School board, two seats, three-year, Charles Brenton and Anne Hayes-Grillo



Business meeting

Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Penobscot Community School

Warrant articles: municipal 58; school 19

Municipal budget: $564,000

(without county tax)

Increase: $30,000

School budget: $1,837,212

Increase: $28,183



Warrant items at a glance:

Fishways article, requesting $10,000 from surplus for local efforts at Pierce and Wight ponds

Request $800 for town website

Raise additional $5,000 for Peninsula Ambulance Corps

Town reports are available at the town office.

