News Feature

Ellsworth Originally published in Castine Patriot, March 2, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, March 2, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, March 2, 2017 Film and panel discussion to explore end-of-life issues

Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County will present three showings of the PBS Frontline program, Hope is Not a Plan, featuring Dr. Atul Gawande, author of the bestselling book Being Mortal. This documentary explores the hopes of patients and families facing terminal illness and their relationship with the physicians who treat them. The film, with facilitated discussion following, will be shown on three dates in March at three locations:



Wednesday, March 8, 6-8 p.m., Stonington Opera House;



Thursday, March 16, 1-3 p.m., Moore Senior Center, Ellsworth;



Monday, March 20, 3-5 p.m., Parker Ridge, Blue Hill.



All programs are free of charge and feature a panel of local service providers discussing the topic and sharing local resources.



Co-sponsoring organizations include the Stonington Opera House, Island Nursing Home, VNA Home Health Hospice, Moore Senior Center, Maine Coast Memorial Hospital, Parker Ridge, Blue Hill Memorial Hospital, and Healthy Peninsula. For more information, call Hospice Volunteers of Hancock County at 667-2531.

