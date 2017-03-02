Exploring the life of museum founder John Wilson

News Feature

by Monique Labbe

The Wilson Museum provided a place for local children to hang out during the recent February school vacation with a day camp themed around the exploration of Doctor John Howard Wilson’s life. Wilson is the founding father of the museum, and those who took part in the camp spent a week in his shoes, learning the arts of orienteering, constructing pith helmets that Wilson wore during his travels, survival skills, leather working and more.



Volunteers took time to work with the children during the week, and two speakers came in for specific activities during the week.



Jan Ordway worked with the group on a shelter building activity, which allowed the children to use materials found in nature to create their own shelter. Everything from pine branches to smaller sticks were used in the process. Ordway also helped the group build a fire, which they cooked marshmallows over once their shelter was completed.



Deer Isle professional animal hide tanner Josh Worthington taught a braided bracelet activity to the group on the second to last day of camp, showing them how to make bracelets out of strips of tanned leather.



Camp director Deborah Kulisch said participants of the camp had been enjoying the activities throughout the week, and many were excited to learn about the museum’s founder.



“The kids have been learning new things all week, and they have been doing it through a variety of activities,” said Kulisch. “I think their favorite has been the survival activity though, because they were building something together.”



“It’s just a great way for the kids to be active during their vacation,” added volunteer Valerie Messana. “We’ve had about 20 kids during each day, give or take, and they have all showed up excited about the activities for the day.”



The Wilson Museum sponsored the week-long event, with additional help from Hatch Fund donations, according to Messana and Kulisch.

