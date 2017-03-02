Brooksville annual town meeting

News Feature

Election

Monday, March 6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

Public Service building



Candidates

Contested:

School board, one seat, three years, Brad Jones and Eliot Coleman

Road commissioner, one-year, Mark Blake and Matt Dow

Unopposed:

Selectman, three-year, Richard Bakeman

Town clerk, Amber Bakeman

Tax collector, Yvonne Redman

Treasurer, Frieda Peasley

Fire chief, Matt Dow

Planning board, Denis Blodgett and Phil Wessel

Budget & advisory committee, Matt Freedman and John Kimball



Business meeting

Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.

Brooksville Elementary School

Warrant articles: municipal 71; school 19

Municipal budget: $893,192

(without county tax)

Decrease: $39,169

School Budget: $1,878,395

Increase: $35,223



Warrant items at a glance

Proposed marijuana moratorium ordinance

Ask voters about possibility of widening and/or relocating the South Wharf Road

Request authorizing selectmen to “exercise its exclusive rights to Alewives in town”

$20,000 requested for Walker Pond town landing

$10,000 requested for future Public Service Building addition

