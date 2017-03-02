News Feature
Originally published in The Weekly Packet, March 2, 2017
Brooksville annual town meeting
Election
Monday, March 6, 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
Public Service building
Candidates
Contested:
School board, one seat, three years, Brad Jones and Eliot Coleman
Road commissioner, one-year, Mark Blake and Matt Dow
Unopposed:
Selectman, three-year, Richard Bakeman
Town clerk, Amber Bakeman
Tax collector, Yvonne Redman
Treasurer, Frieda Peasley
Fire chief, Matt Dow
Planning board, Denis Blodgett and Phil Wessel
Budget & advisory committee, Matt Freedman and John Kimball
Business meeting
Tuesday, March 7, 7 p.m.
Brooksville Elementary School
Warrant articles: municipal 71; school 19
Municipal budget: $893,192
(without county tax)
Decrease: $39,169
School Budget: $1,878,395
Increase: $35,223
Warrant items at a glance
Proposed marijuana moratorium ordinance
Ask voters about possibility of widening and/or relocating the South Wharf Road
Request authorizing selectmen to “exercise its exclusive rights to Alewives in town”
$20,000 requested for Walker Pond town landing
$10,000 requested for future Public Service Building addition