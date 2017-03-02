Bar Harbor Bankshares, Lake Sunapee Bank Group complete merger

News Feature

Bar Harbor Bankshares, the holding company for Bar Harbor Bank & Trust, has completed a merger with Lake Sunapee Bank Group, the holding company for Lake Sunapee Bank. The company is now the only community bank headquartered in Northern New England with a market footprint in all three Northern New England states: Maine, New Hampshire and Vermont.



“The merger creates value for shareholders, customers and employees by creating efficiencies and strategic growth opportunities, allowing the combined organization to draw on various customer service, product, and technological strengths. The very compatible cultures of the two companies make the partnership a natural fit,” Curtis C. Simard, President and CEO of Bar Harbor Bankshares, said in a news release. ”



Approved by shareholders in October, 2016, Bar Harbor’s acquisition of Lake Sunapee grows the company to over $3 billion in assets, making it one of the largest community banks in Northern New England, with 49 branch locations across the three states.

