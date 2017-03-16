Celebrate Bach’s birthday with Ray Cornils

News Feature

Blue Hill Bach will celebrate J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday in an all-Bach concert on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. Pictured is Ray Cornils at the Anne Parson Memorial Organ at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church.

Blue Hill Bach will celebrate J.S. Bach’s 332nd birthday in an all-Bach concert on Saturday, March 18, at 7:30 p.m. at St. Francis by the Sea Episcopal Church, 330 Hinckley Ridge Road in Blue Hill. Organist Ray Cornils will be joined by the Blue Hill Bach Chorus and members of UMaine’s University Singers.



To create a complete experience for the audience, who are seated with their backs to the organ in St. Francis Church, the organ console will be projected on a large screen in the front of the church sanctuary.



Cornils is celebrating his 27th year as Municipal Organist for the City of Portland. He also serves First Parish Church, UCC, Brunswick as Minister of Music, where for the past 30 years he has built an active music program of five vocal and two handbell choirs. Known for his teaching skills for all ages, Cornils is a member of the music faculties of Bowdoin College, the University of Southern Maine, and the Portland Conservatory of Music, where he teaches organ, harpsichord and related classes. As artist-in-residence for the education programs of the Friends of the Kotzschmar Organ, he leads an extensive array of in-school programs for elementary, middle and high school classes about the pipe organ and its music.



Bach’s birthday concert includes cake with the artists. For tickets and information, go to bluehillbach.org or call Blue Hill Bach at 613-5454.

