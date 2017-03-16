Boatbuilders Show to include MMA grads’ maritime flea market

News Feature

The Maine Boatbuilders Show for 2017 has moved. For its 30th year, the show will move to the Portland Sports Complex. Sail, power, small and large boats are all represented at the three-day event, March 24-26.



This show allows you to meet the builders, make a connection and then pick who you want to go see in their yard. All of the manufacturers for marine products and engines are here, so you can get your questions answered, according to a news release. Maine’s boatbuilding community is extremely diverse. There are those that build dinghies, others mega-yachts, and anything in between, and this show is here to promote everyone.



The Maine Maritime Academy Alumnae will hold a Maritime Flea Market all three days. Lectures are included with the price of admission all three days.



To celebrate the next generation, there will be an engine diagnosis competition between the Maine Vocational High Schools from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. Saturday, March 25.



The show is expected to draw around 10,000 people to the Portland Sports Complex, 512 Warren Avenue in Portland. It is open to the public and will run from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday and Saturday and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday. To learn more about the 30th Maine Boatbuilders Show go to portlandyacht.com.

