Deer Isle Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 27, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 27, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 27, 2017 Events scheduled at Haystack Mountain School of Crafts

Throughout the summer, Haystack faculty, visiting artists, technical assistants, and staff share their inspirations, ideas, and work as part of Haystack’s Summer Evening Program Series. Evening Programs begin at 7 p.m. at Haystack’s Gateway Auditorium, located at 89 Haystack School Drive in Deer Isle. These events are free and open to the public. Visit haystack-mtn.org for detailed descriptions of evening programs.



Upcoming evening programs include the following: July 31—Ann Agee (ceramics), Tanya Aguiñiga (fiber), Mi-Sook Hur (metals); August 1—Jocelyn Châteauvert (paper-making), Jack Wax (glass), Barbara Cooper (wood); August 7,—technical assistant presentations; August 8—staff presentations. A studio walk-through and end-of-session auction will take place August 10. The studio walk-through is from 4:30 to 6 p.m. Silent auction begins at 7 p.m., and live auction begins at 7:30. Studio walk-throughs and auctions are free and open to the public. Proceeds benefit Haystack’s scholarship program and studio improvements.

