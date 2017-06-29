Special concerts set in Burnt Cove Community Church

News Feature

The DaPonte String Quartet returns to the Burnt Cove Church with their “More for Four” concert program.

In July, the Burnt Cove Church Community Church will be filled music in two special concert events. On Thursday, July 13, the DaPonte String Quartet makes their annual pilgrimage to Stonington as part of Opera House Arts’ summer season. On Tuesday, July 18, and Wednesday, July 19, the church turns into a cabaret hall as Metropolitan Opera singers John McVeigh and Jennifer Aylmer offer a special evening of opera, art song and musical theatre.



The DaPonte String Quartet’s concert, entitled “More for Four,” includes four courses: two light (and light-hearted) ones, a soulful entrée, and for dessert, Beethoven, a press release notes. “Four, For Tango” is a lively piece by Argentinian composer Astor Piazzolla, who is credited with inventing the “Nuevo Tango.” Next is contemporary composer John Heiss’s “Microcosms,” a witty and whimsical 10-minute piece. By contrast, Samuel Barber’s most famous piece, the Adagio movement from his “String Quartet,” is moving and leaves you hungering for more. Beethoven’s String Quartet No. 7 in F Major wraps up the concert.



Joined by pianist Timothy Long, John McVeigh and Jennifer Aylmer have created an evening of music, “The Isle of Our Desire,” centered around longing: longing for an escape, for a sanctuary, for a special retreat, or for a special someone.



The summer season runs through mid-September with concerts, theater, film and family programming. For more information or to purchase tickets, visit operahousearts.org or call 367-2788.

