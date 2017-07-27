Scientist sounds climate change warning for island

News Feature

by Rich Hewitt

“It’s the causeway, stupid!”



That was Chris Petersen July 12, paraphrasing candidate Bill Clinton’s campaign mantra (“It’s the economy, stupid”), as he cautioned island residents about the impending effects from climate change.



Petersen, a biology professor at College of the Atlantic, was the guest speaker at the annual meeting of Island Heritage Trust. Although his fast-paced talk was upbeat and often funny, his message was sobering: climate change and its attendant temperature increase and sea-level rise will have a significant effect on the island’s environment, infrastructure and economy.



Citing studies from such agencies as NOAA, Maine Geologic Survey and the University of Maine, Petersen showed that over the past 100 years average air temperatures worldwide have risen by about 3 degrees, with 2016 being the hottest year on record. Likewise, studies show that ocean temperatures are increasing, with the water temperature in the Gulf of Maine much faster than the average of the world’s oceans.



“The world is getting warmer,” he said. “That’s just a reality.”



And that reality has consequences. One is that sea level is rising, about 7.5 inches in the past century; that rate has increased and, studies say, it will continue to increase. Petersen cited three causes of sea level change: thermal expansion (warm water expands), volume increase (from melting glaciers) and land subsidence or rise.



That last factor is the result of the last ice age. Petersen said that about 15,000 years ago the spot where the talk took place at St. Brendan’s in Deer Isle was under about 1,000 feet of glacier. Glaciers weigh a lot and that weight depressed the land that is now Maine. When the ice melted, that same spot was about 200 feet under water; when the land rebounded, it rose to about 200 feet above its present level. Those up and down cycles have pretty much leveled out, so the land height is relatively stable. But the other two factors are still in play.



Thermal expansion is a given if temperatures continue to rise. That’s physics. Warm water expands. So even without the melting glaciers, sea levels will rise.



It’s harder to predict the impact of glaciers, Petersen said, mainly because it is uncertain how quickly they will melt. As Petersen was talking, a chunk of ice the size of Delaware was floating in the Weddell Sea having recently broken loose from the Larsen Ice Shelf in Antarctica. That’s a lot of ice, about a trillion tons or so, but, according to Petersen, that ice in itself will not affect sea levels because the ice shelf already was in the ocean, its mass was already in the water. What is now one of the largest icebergs ever will act just like an ice cube in a tumbler of Tullamore Dew: it will melt, but it won’t change the water level.



The threat, he said, comes from ice that is still on land. The ice shelves hold back the movement of Antarctic glaciers into the sea and scientists are concerned about what will happen as that buffer disappears. Some estimates indicate that if that Antarctic land ice goes into the water, it could speed up the movement of ice on land up to five times.



Even without that massive amount of new water, the Maine Geologic Survey estimates that by 2050, sea levels will rise by about one foot; two feet by 2070; and four feet by 2100. Petersen referred to computer models that predict that a one meter rise in sea level would put the causeway to Deer Isle under water.



“The causeway is in trouble,” he said.



Climate change and working waterfront



In his teaching at COA, Petersen studies the working waterfront with his students, working on a variety of issues including rock weed and clams. Climate change, he said, has the potential to impact the lives of those who make their living on the water and to impact the economy not only on the island, but of the entire state.



Petersen didn’t have to tell anyone that lobster is the life’s blood of the island economy, and, he said, lobster has done well in recent years, partly due to the decline of groundfish, a key lobster predator; partly to an increase in the lobster stock. Also, Petersen said, by baiting traps, fishermen are feeding the lobster. He also credited conservation efforts by lobster fishermen such as the V-notch program, the minimum and maximum size limits and the ban on dragging for lobster.



That lobster boom is likely to bust, he said. Warmer waters are affecting lobster settlement, which in the Downeast and Mid-coast region is on the decline, possibly because the lobster habitat is changing. Maine’s southern county fisheries are on the decline. In 2016, Stonington was the biggest port for lobster landings in the state. Twenty years ago, the highest lobster landings were in the mid-coast region. In 20 years, Petersen asked, “where will it be? Jonesport? Possibly.”



“It’s moving and it’s not going to stop,” he said. “This species is at the southern part of its range, and that range is moving.”



The question is whether lobster will be replaced by other species and if and how the island fishermen can adapt to those changes. Lobsters account for almost 75 percent of the value of the state’s fishery. That means that three out of every four dollars made on the water come from lobster. The loss of that fishery would be devastating for the island economy and it also would have a significant impact on state finances.



“If that crashes, the state loses 75 percent of that [tax] income,” Petersen said.



Clamming is a much smaller industry on the island, but the soft shell clam is also threatened by climate change and, according to Petersen, the clams are in worse shape than the lobster. The changing climate is altering the chemistry of the ocean: as carbon dioxide levels climb, the ocean’s Ph level is declining to low enough levels to affect clams and make it harder for them to make their shells.



“Clams use more calories to make their shells, so they have not as much energy for growth,” Petersen said. “That’s making it much harder for them.”



The threat is compounded since clams are already under attack by green crabs which have become a key clam predator. Clams are threatened above and below. If they dig in deep, they face the effects of the low Ph level; if they rise closer to the surface, they face being eaten by green crabs. Although scientists haven’t yet seen much evidence in a degradation in clam shells overall, Petersen said they are seeing higher amounts of empty clam shells, evidence that green crabs have enjoyed a meal.



Rising sea level has the power to reshape the island communities and impact the existing infrastructure: roads, homes, septic systems, bridges, as well as the marine environment that is a part of the island. Referring to computer models showing projected impacts of sea level rise, Petersen pointed out areas of the island that would be affected. Not only would the causeway, the main artery to the island, be under water, the rising tides would inundate other low-lying areas. The causeway to Sunshine would also be under water and several other areas would become islands themselves.



Likewise, the marine environment will be in danger as the ocean level rises, he said. As the salt water rises, the marine habitat migrates inland. If the existing infrastructure—especially culverts—are inadequate or non-existent, that habitat would be banished and disappear, Petersen said.



The over-arching solution to climate change is to reduce the use of fossil fuels, Petersen said, but he also urged island residents and trust members to work with other agencies and organizations to prepare for the coming effects of climate change. Utilizing some of the websites he referred to, residents can monitor the projected effects of rising sea level on specific areas around the island, helping them to identify areas that are particularly at risk and to develop plans to protect them. He noted that the town of York, when it updated its comprehensive plan recently, included an entire section on adapting to sea level rise, and urged the towns to review their shoreland and comprehensive plans and to update them to include provisions to offset the effect of climate change.



