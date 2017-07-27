News Feature

Penobscot Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 27, 2017 Rose Grindell looks back on a long life lived in Penobscot ‘The neighborhood kept you straight.’

Rose Grindell used items from her husband’s childhood home when arranging the Penobscot Historical Society farmhouse, and touches such as a Native American baby basket.

by Anne Berleant

Back in the days when Western County and North Penobscot Road were still hard-packed dirt, Rose Grindell walked from her home on The New Road to Mill Creek School, in spring sunshine and winter snow.



“We walked about a mile, up the hills and down the hills,” she said. “We had schools everywhere, everyone walking [there].”



Taught by teachers who came over from the Normal School in Castine, the school was lit by kerosene lamps, with reflectors placed behind them, and students learned Morse Code alongside reading, math, art and music.



“The first school bus was an old Army ambulance to North Penobscot,” she said. “I was still walking.”



Born into a family of five girls and one boy, Rose grew up with parents, grandparents, and neighbors like Margaret Hutchins. “The neighborhood kept you straight,” she said. “It takes a village.” Her community that looked after its own, with neighbors who took in children when needed.



“That happened a lot around here. The mother died in childbirth, the father deserted them. At the time, you don’t think of it but it’s funny to look back at it all.”



The lives of men and women of her generation were colored by World War II, with men leaving for Europe to fight and women staying behind to work.



“I was 9 when World War II started,” Grindell recalled. “You [had to] work awful hard, for kids. There were no boys around. I drove the tractor for some of the neighbors.”



In Penobscot, women had worked decades before then, in Grace Condon’s knitting factory, located where Northern Bay Market now stands.



“That’s the first money the ladies had of their own. Grace put the machines in the ladies’ houses by the windows,” Rose recalls. “And she’d go to New York and Boston for orders, mostly mittens.”



“Our generation came along and things changed,” she said. “Well, the war changed everything.”



She remembers her older sister coming home from high school one day. “She said, ‘I’m quitting school and getting a job.’ My mother turned around said, ‘Don’t ever say that in this house.’ And she never did.” Her brother enlisted at 18 and was sent to fight in Germany. “He’d barely left the state before then,” she said.



Rose also graduated from Clark High School in Penobscot and, at 19, married Halford Grindell, dropping her family name of Leach. As Rose talks upstairs, her husband installs a new dehumidifier in the farmhouse on the historical society grounds.



The house, a loving recreation of life as it is no longer lived, contains the bedroom set from her husband’s childhood home, displayed with meticulous detail by Rose, down to the tiny vases on a bureau’s backing shelves.



“My sister-in-law came in and said, ‘You didn’t put the vases on the little shelves. They’ve been there for 100 years,’” she said.



Grindell has volunteered at the historical society for the past 10 years, wanting to fill free time left after she retired after 30 years as a legal secretary, started when her two daughters were in high school.



The secret to a long, happy life, she said, is to “forget yourself and do something else. Just keep in touch with people.”



At 85 years old, Rose said she was 80 before she realized she was old. “I have a daughter who’s 60 years old. That’s the day it hit hard.”



Rose spent her entire life in Penobscot outside of a few years in Massachusetts when her and Halford’s two daughters were small—“There was no work here,” she said—but returned to Penobscot. Her daughters graduated from George Stevens Academy, and from college. “They worked hard and they had no money, but they got their education.” Both still live in Maine, as does one of Rose’s granddaughters, a librarian at the Southern Maine Community College; the other granddaughter is a teacher in Thailand.



She smiles, casting her gaze around the historical farm house filled with items from her family and the town’s past. “I’ve had a good life,” she said. “We’ve worked hard and we’re savers. So I think we can survive on our own. I don’t mind growing old if I can stay home and take care of myself.”

