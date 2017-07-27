News Feature

Brooklin Originally published in Castine Patriot, July 27, 2017 and Island Ad-Vantages, July 27, 2017 and The Weekly Packet, July 27, 2017 Most Photogenic Boat Award to be presented at Reach Regatta

NOAH Publications will present its annual Calendar of Wooden Boats Most Photogenic Boat Award at the 2017 Eggemoggin Reach Regatta. The regatta will be held in Brooklin on Saturday, August 5. This popular regatta began in 1985 with 13 wooden boats, and it has grown to include 125 of the “most beautiful wooden sailboats sailing Maine’s coast.” For more information about the regatta, email lucia@rockportmarine.com. />

Marine photographer Benjamin Mendlowitz, publisher of the Calendar of Wooden Boats, and marine historian Maynard Bray, who has provided the text for the calendar since its inception, will select the winning boat. The award recognizes the boat, regardless of its racing record, that stands out as an ideal example of the aesthetics, design, fine craftsmanship, and commitment to maintenance that are the hallmarks of an exceptional wooden boat. The winner will be announced at the awards dinner following the race on Saturday, August 5.



The award consists of an 11” x 14” signed Benjamin Mendlowitz photographic print of the winning boat, as well as a deluxe slip-cased, numbered and signed limited edition of the Book of Wooden Boats, Volume II.

