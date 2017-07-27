News Feature

Jazz Festival to feature Artifacts Trio, Campbell Brothers, Gary Smulyan Duo

Gary Smulyan will perform with pianist Mike levine on Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the gWatson Gallery.

Tickets are available from Opera House Arts for the three concerts that comprise the 17th Annual Deer Isle Jazz Festival presented by Opera House Arts and the gWatson Gallery.



The Artifacts Trio, featuring flutist Nichole Mitchell, cellist Tomeka Reid and drummer Mike Reed, performs on Friday, August 11 at 7 p.m. at the Stonington Opera House.



The Campbell Brothers perform on Saturday, August 12 at 7:30 p.m. at the Reach Performing Arts Center in Deer Isle.



The Gary Smulyan Duo performs on Sunday, August 13 at 7:30 p.m. at the gWatson Gallery in Stonington.



According to a press release the festival has been “breaking boundaries, enriching the state’s cultural life, and filling the summer air with beautiful music since 2001. World-class jazz musicians and fans from all over the New England region travel Downeast” to attend its concerts.



The music of the Artifacts Trio has been called “intrepid, soulful and hauntingly beautiful” by the New York Times.



The music of the Campbell Brothers is based in the African-American gospel tradition. Chuck Campbell “has been called the Jimi Hendrix and the Django Reinhardt of the pedal steel guitar” the release said.



Gary Smulyan plays the baritone sax and will perform with pianist Mike Levine. Smulyan began his career playing in Woody Herman’s Thundering Herd. Since then he has performed with Dizzy Gillespie, Stan Getz, Charles Mingus, Ray Charles and B.B. King.



For more information contact Opera House Arts at 367-2788, email info@OperaHouseArts.org or visit www.operahousearts.org

