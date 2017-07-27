Falls Bridge Advisory Committee prepares for public meeting

News Feature

by Anne Berleant

The Falls Bridge, an historic and, for some locals, iconic tied arch bridge that is the gateway to South Blue Hill and Brooklin, has been set for rehabilitation or replacement by Maine Department of Transportation since 2010. While a decision on repair-or-replace is still months away, an informational meeting is scheduled for August 8 to bring the community up-to-date on the project.



“We’re not presenting anything specific but looking to get [input] from the public,” MDOT Project Manager Andrew Lathe said.



The meeting will share what the eight-member Bridge Advisory Committee has learned since it first met at the bridge on April 13, as the process inches forward.



A “formal” public meeting will likely be held next January when MDOT will announce its preferred alternative, Lathe said, which will take into account the committee’s recommendations, alongside Federal Highway Adminstration and Maine Historic Preservation Commission decisions.



“[MDOT] could make a decision, but it would be a disservice to the community,” Lathe said.



The bridge has architectural significance—it is eligible for the National Register of Historic Places, as are two abutting properties. Wildlife habitats, particularly a large eider duck population, and significant archaeological findings affect the final preferred option for the bridge. It is the architectural and archaeological findings that brought in the Maine Historic Preservation Commission and Federal Highway Administration, respectively.



The committee has narrowed its field to four possibilities: rehabilitation of the existing bridge; a new concrete tied arch bridge; a new concrete girder bridge; and an alternative, bypass bridge.



But no conclusions will be presented at the public meeting. Rather, the committee will present a “neutral stance,” per Lathe’s suggestion, as the public hears a summary of what the committee has learned so far and views a short presentation on the bridge’s existing conditions (also available on the town’s website: townofbluehillmaine.org).



A list of features to be considered currently include pedestrian and recreational safety, emergency response, truck and car speed, emotional resonance, the current view-shed, and sidewalk(s) and vehicle parking.



The committee will ask for public input and feedback on these features and for the addition of any not yet considered.



“I hope some people walk away feeling we’re doing due diligence,” Lathe said.



Once a decision is made on how to proceed, Lathe said it will take at least a year to create the final design, and to address any additional issues such as public rights of way, bringing the actual construction of a new or rehabilitated bridge likely into 2019.



“People will say what they say, and maybe in our lifetime there will be a new bridge,” committee member Stephen Rappaport said. “There will be a lot of unhappy people with the outcome, no matter what is done.”



The committee is facilitated by Blue Hill Selectman Jim Schatz, and filled by Blue Hill Road Commissioner Bill Cousins; Mike Astbury, owner of Blue Hill construction company M.E. Astbury & Son, Inc; Blue Hill Selectman Vaughn Leach; Brooklin Selectman Deborah Brewster; Lynne Clark, Blue Hill Historical Society; John Chapman, Blue Hill Fire Department; Stephen Rappaport, East Blue Hill resident; Karen Wyatt, abutting property owner; and Lori Sitzabee, executive director of the Blue Hill Peninsula Chamber of Commerce.

