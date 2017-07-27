Art lovers invited to Collecting Castine fundraiser

News Feature

Art lovers are invited to a Wilson Museum fundraiser called Collecting Castine 2017, a one-night exhibit and sale of fine art on Monday, August 7, from 5-7:30 p.m. at the Hutchins Education Center.



“This is a fundraising event with a twist,” a press release said. Those who make a reservation with a specified minimum donation by August 1 will have a chance to vote for the People’s Choice work of art to be added to the Wilson Museum’s collection. They will also have hors d’oeuvres, an open bar, and a chance to bid on original artwork created by living artists either from Castine or with a long association to Castine.



Following the People’s Choice award, all other artwork will be available for purchase, silent auction style, with proceeds from the commissions and donations used to grow and care for the musuem’s collection and the event.



This year the event is dedicated to the memory of two artists: the renowned sculptor Clark Fitz-Gerald (1917-2004), and his wife, fiber artist Elizabeth “Liddy” Fitz-Gerald (1927-2016). Clark Fitz-Gerald moved to Castine in the 1950s after teaching in St. Louis, Mo., and in Beloit, Wis.



Having fallen in love with Maine in general, and Castine in particular, he decided to see if he could survive on his art in the place he found inspirational. He became one of Maine’s most successful sculptors, a master in wood, metal, and stone. Liddy Fitz-Gerald married Clark Fitz-Gerald in 1975. An artist in her own right, she studied art “before, during and after college.” While not as commercially well-known as her husband, she was a talented fiber and found-object artist who practiced her craft for decades. In 2014 her first gallery show opened highlighting her fiber-art wall hangings. These were mostly abstract and offered a glimpse into how she saw the world around her. Both husband and wife were active participants in the Castine community. The Wilson Museum is very pleased to honor them and their contributions to art.

