News Feature

Surry Originally published in The Weekly Packet, July 27, 2017 Arbutus Grange names Citizen of the Year

Tina Salzarulo gives a smile of appreciation as members of the audience congratulate her on her award.

by Monique Labbe

Tina Salzarulo received the 2017 Citizen of the Year award from the Surry Arbutus Grange during a meeting on July 23.



Salzarulo, at the age of 93, continues to be an active grange member, participating in meetings and activities, including weekly dances. In two years, she will celebrate 80 years of involvement with the Grange.



Salzarulo, who accepted the award in front of close to 30 people, including members of her family, said that while she was expecting a plaque, she was not expecting the celebration she received.



“I didn’t think all these people would show up,” she said.



Upon receiving the award, Salzarulo said that her involvement was not out of obligation but out of a desire to give back to the organization.



“When you belong to an organization, you’ve got to help,” she said. “I think the Grange is wonderful, it feels like an extension of family.”



Each person at the meeting, from grange organizations around the Peninsula, stood and spoke words of endearment and congratulations to Salzarulo, who had a smile on her face and a hug for everyone.

