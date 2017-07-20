News Feature

Stonington Originally published in Island Ad-Vantages, July 20, 2017 Tax bills head out in Stonington Reduction in school budget drives decrease

by Faith DeAmbrose

Stonington selectmen have set the 2017 tax rate, and taxpayers can expect to see a reduction in their overall bill as compared to last year if all things remained equal at the property.



Set at .01611 or $16.11 for every thousand dollars of taxable value, it is down from the 2016 rate of .0169 0r $16.90.



The mill rate “went down mostly as a reflection of the school budget going down,” Town Manager Kathleen Billings said. The municipal budget remained flat over 2016 numbers.



The issuance of tax bills was delayed slightly, said Billings, due to budget and funding issues at the state level that made knowing some of the information needed to fill out the mill calculation form difficult.



Taxes are due September 1, but those paying within 30 days of receiving their bills can take advantages of a 1 percent discount. Taxes paid after September 1 will be subject to a 7 percent interest rate.



The drop in mill rate will roughly equal about $100 per $150,000 in valuation, estimated Billings.

