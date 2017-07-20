News Feature

Surry Originally published in The Weekly Packet, July 20, 2017 Surry resident brings slice of history to life ‘The Survivors of Schoolhouse Bridge’

This historical photo of Toddy Pond Road shows how the road flooded each spring before the bridge was reconstructed in 1962.

by Anne Berleant

Before a 1962 reconstruction by Maine Department of Transportation, Schoolhouse Bridge on Toddy Pond Road was flooded every spring by Meadow Stream. Heavy rain and melting snow “swelled the brook into a powerful torrent that cascaded over the bridge and roadway,” local historian John Curtis writes in his pamphlet, “The Survivors of Schoolhouse Bridge,” which recounts the stories of two cars being washed off the bridge in December 1960 and May 1961.



One involved a classmate, Crystal (Alline) Medley, and her mother, and the other, two boys and their father from Mount Desert Island, whose rescue and survival was more tenuous.



“It happened in the dead of night,” Curtis said of the Trask family, who were on their way home to Bernard from a George Stevens Academy basketball game in December 1960.



“My father was driving a 1954 Cadillac sedan, which weighed close to two tons,” Philip Trask recounts in the pamphlet. “The water picked that car up like it was a small piece of driftwood.”



Curtis, himself, still remembers seeing his classmate Crystal (Alline) Medley’s family car in the water after her rescue, pointing up at a 45-degree angle in “violently rushing” water in May 1961.



He includes first-person accounts from all three then-young survivors, with photos and local news coverage of both events.



First he had to find Philip and Brian Trask, tracking them down, “from 48 Trasks online,” using Facebook and phone books, Curtis said.



Each not only wrote a personal recounting of the incident but spoke to over 80 people at a recent Surry Historical Society talk on both events. Crystal’s personal account was read by Janet Black.



“It happened in an instant,” Crystal recalls in her published narrative. “We were pushed by the current of the flooding waters into the opening of Surry (Patten) Bay.” She and her mother were rescued by ropes tossed by rescuers who had been standing on one side of the bridge, alongside a state trooper who had waved them across, she stated.



The Trasks, who had never returned to Surry until the historical society meeting, climbed out of their car, which had come to rest downstream against some trees, and onto the roof. Their car’s headlights, pointed up at an angle, alerted a neighbor on the north side of the road, who called for help. One by one, the two boys and their father were pulled out by a band of rescuers using a coil of lobster warp. “Philip nearly drowned when he and the rope became entangled in the maples by the force of the current,” reported The Weekly Packet.



The 1962 reconstruction of the bridge ended the seasonal flooding, and its name, Schoolhouse Bridge, fell into disuse, Curtis said.



“The floods happened every spring,” he said. “Almost everyone who lived in Surry has some memory.”



Curtis compiled and printed 100 copies of the pamphlet as a fundraising tool for the rehabilitation of the Old Village Schoolhouse on Toddy Pond Road.



“We’re getting checks in the mail,” he said. “Apparently, it touched some heart strings.”





The full historical society meeting can be viewed on youtube

