Penobscot disc golf course celebrates one year

News Feature

Officially open for its second season, the Peninsula Links Disc Golf Course features nine uniquely challenging holes. Pitcured, Mark Hundhammer explains the aesthetic around the number nine hole.

by Monique Labbe

It is common knowledge that a handful of golf courses exist in the greater Blue Hill Peninsula area, but some might be surprised to know that just off Route 199 in Penobscot is another type of golf course in the thick of old trees and under leaf canopies.



The Peninsula Links Disc Golf course opened in May 2016, a labor of love by owner Mark Hundhammer. The nine-hole course is built on about nine acres of forest right behind his house. It’s a challenging course that features trees, boulders and other obstacles to maneuver the disc around.



“I wanted it to have something for everyone,” said Hundhammer while walking the course. “I wanted it to be challenging for the really good players, but I also wanted it to be something that would just be fun to the average player.”



Much like regular golf, disc golf has a designated tee-off area, fairway, rough, and flag area. The goal, as in golf, is to get the disc into a chainlink basket in as few shots as possible. Many players use a variety of discs, said Hundhammer, weighted according to what distance they are away from the hole.



Hundhammer’s course features nine holes with two tee-off locations, making the course play as 18 holes. Each hole, he said, is about an acre. The holes are all par 3, and par for the course is 54. The course record is 51, or three under par.



Construction on the course began in June 2015, and within a couple of months Hundhammer and a few friends had cut and cleared what amounted to 20 burn piles over 10 feet in diameter. The crew used hand tools only, including chainsaws and several different blades to do the cutting.



“I think using the tools we did allowed us to keep a really unique aesthetic,” said Hundhammer. “That’s really important to me, that we have that natural look to the course.”



Hundhammer performs upkeep on the course a couple times a week, going in with a weed trimmer and a few other blades to clear off lingering brush and branches. Because he works at Cadillac Mountain Sports in the summer and is a professor of anatomy and physiology at Husson University during the school year, Hundhammer said he is not able to work on his course as much as he’d like.



“I would definitely be open to a trade for work type of arrangement for anybody who would want to come help out on the course a couple of times a week,” said Hundhammer. “A yearly membership is $125, so if someone came to work on the course two or three hours a week I would gladly let them do that and then play whenever they want.”



For those not looking for a membership, the cost is $5 for unlimited rounds per day. Because he cannot be home all day, an honor system for payment is in place. The course is also “bring your own discs,” though Hundhammer does have some spares on hand.



“Ultimately, I hope people overall have a good experience, and that they keep the course clean and respect it,” said Hundhammer. “I think we have a really good thing going here, and it would be great to see people out here.”



The course is open seven days a week, rain or shine.

